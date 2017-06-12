‘A few tornadoes’ may thr...

A few tornadoes may threaten Ontario and Quebec: Environment Canada

12 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The Ottawa and Gatineau areas can expect damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential downpours in addition to the threat of "a few tornadoes," Environment Canada says. The announcement comes on the heels of a series of extreme weather warnings for southern Ontario on Saturday, which were lifted after severe thunderstorms drenched much of the region.

Quebec, Canada

