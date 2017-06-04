Longtime staff members, friends drove...

Longtime staff members, friends drove Andrew Scheer's dream team

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Andrew Scheer , newly elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, celebrates with his rival Maxime Bernier following his win at the party's convention in Toronto on May 27, 2017. OTTAWA-“Everybody's second choice” isn't a terribly inspiring political rallying cry, but it turns out it can be an effective one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 19 hr Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... May 25 as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... May 21 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... May 18 Big Johnson 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC