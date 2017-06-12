Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030
The Trudeau government is planning to spend billions more on the navy's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s. The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the Liberals' new defence policy and comes following calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial ships from the scrap heap.
... have questioned the wisdom of spending more money on the four vessels, which have been plagued with problems since Canada bought them used from Britain in 1998.
