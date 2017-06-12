Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to kee...

Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030

There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 18 hrs ago, titled Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030. In it, SooToday reports that:

The Trudeau government is planning to spend billions more on the navy's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s. The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the Liberals' new defence policy and comes following calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial ships from the scrap heap.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sub hit by while docked

Toronto, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
... have questioned the wisdom of spending more money on the four vessels, which have been plagued with problems since Canada bought them used from Britain in 1998.

While the Chretien government said at the time that it was getting a bargain by paying ... Comment?

http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/06/sub...

Related Topix: North America, World News, Quebec, Canada, Chicoutimi, QC, Canada, Newfoundland, Corner Brook, NL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 9 hr jwToJesusChrist 2
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 22 hr diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC