Let the people toast marshmallows: Quebec town to lift bonfire ban
For decades, the coastal Quebec town of Rimouski tried to crack down on summer drunkenness and disorder with a ban on beachside bonfires. "We want to give families a chance to have a countryside experience sitting along the beach ... to let children toast marshmallows," Parent said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|1 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Fri
|WHITE DOPERS GO HOME
|3
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC