Let the people toast marshmallows: Quebec town to lift bonfire ban

34 min ago

For decades, the coastal Quebec town of Rimouski tried to crack down on summer drunkenness and disorder with a ban on beachside bonfires. "We want to give families a chance to have a countryside experience sitting along the beach ... to let children toast marshmallows," Parent said.

