Judge acquits 3 of 4 Trois-Rivieres police officers charged with beating robbery suspect
Three of four Trois-RiviA res police officers charged with assault in the violent arrest of a robbery suspect that was caught on video have been found not guilty. Barbara Provencher, Dominic Pronovost and Marc-AndrA© St-Amand were found not guilty of all charges, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and obstructing justice in the arrest of Alexis Vadeboncoeur on Feb. 2, 2013.
