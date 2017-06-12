John Ivison: Liberal child-care plan smacks of ticking boxes as opposed to meaningful reform
The mental image conjured up by the government's deal with the provinces and territories on day-care was of a friend's jet-ski that somehow managed to burst into flames and sink at the same time. In this case, the odd juxtaposition is of a government that is, at the same time, spending too little and too much on child care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|White Genocide
|4
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Sat
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC