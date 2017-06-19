Jade Mya pushes country music boundar...

Jade Mya pushes country music boundaries with transgender conversation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

It's a topic she hadn't broached much since undergoing gender assignment surgery as a teenager. But with her eyes on an international singing career - her new single "Dirt Covered Rhinestone" arrives next week - the 26-year-old Toronto-based performer is now finding more people interested in her perspective on LGBTQ topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC