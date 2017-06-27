'I think about it every day': Quebec man says he was wrongfully arrested, detained
Malik Smith says he hasn't been able to eat or sleep properly since he was wrongfully arrested and detained for nine hours last week. As Malik Smith opened his front door and stepped out of his home in Saint-Constant, Que., last Wednesday morning, he was met with a litany of police officers, pointing guns at him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|2 hr
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|5 hr
|omega
|18
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Jun 25
|Invade Canada
|1
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC