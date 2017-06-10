Hundreds across Quebec still can't return home due to flooding

Even though the waters have receded in many of the affected areas, houses are still flooded in Saint-Ludger-de-Milot and Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Yamachiche, Louiseville, MaskinongA©, and the Mauricie. The Red Cross has begun distributing money collected during the flood relief campaign and is still paying to house 335 families in hotels.

