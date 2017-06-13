House for Sale Straddles US/Canada Border
In 1782, a merchant built a house that straddled the US/Canadian border where the towns of Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, met. His idea was to sell goods to both Americans and Canadians, so there are entrances on both sides of the building.
