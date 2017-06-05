Homeowners face potential post-floodi...

Homeowners face potential post-flooding woes: mosquitoes, critters, parasites

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Even as swollen rivers have receded in Quebec, some experts suggest historic flooding this year could mean critter and pest-related woes in months and years to come. For now, heavy water accumulation has created standing pools of water which could translate into fertile ground for mosquito populations this year.

Quebec, Canada

