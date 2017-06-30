Here's how Canada will celebrate its 150th birthday
Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, marking the day in 1867 that the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia merged to form a self-governing state. Later joined by Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island and the territories of Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, Canada is now more than 37 million people strong and boasts an economy of US$1.57 trillion and growing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|53 min
|True Christian wi...
|29
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|7 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on...
|Thu
|Wacky goings on
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Jun 27
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Jun 25
|Invade Canada
|1
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC