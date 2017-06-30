Here's how Canada will celebrate its ...

Here's how Canada will celebrate its 150th birthday

Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, marking the day in 1867 that the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia merged to form a self-governing state. Later joined by Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island and the territories of Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories, Canada is now more than 37 million people strong and boasts an economy of US$1.57 trillion and growing.

