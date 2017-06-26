Governor General David Johnston's favourite room in Rideau Hall
"My grandchildren call me Grandpa Book because I read to them," says Governor General David Johnston. Given the nickname, it's fitting that the library is Johnston's favourite room in "The library, for me, represents knowledge and learning," explains Johnston, whose love of books is also documented in his official coat of arms.
