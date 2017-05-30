Government of Canada to provide $1,606,643 for Canada 150 activities in B.C.
Canada's 150th is a big deal, and the Government of Canada is sparing no expense to help Canadians explore our country's diverse culture and heritage. The Department of Canadian Heritage announced at a press conference this morning that the Government of Canada will be providing $1,606,643 through the Canada 150 Fund to support 23 new community projects in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16)
|Fri
|i dont believe it
|3
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|May 26
|Brent
|2
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|May 25
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|May 21
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC