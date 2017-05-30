Government of Canada to provide $1,60...

Government of Canada to provide $1,606,643 for Canada 150 activities in B.C.

Canada's 150th is a big deal, and the Government of Canada is sparing no expense to help Canadians explore our country's diverse culture and heritage. The Department of Canadian Heritage announced at a press conference this morning that the Government of Canada will be providing $1,606,643 through the Canada 150 Fund to support 23 new community projects in the province.

