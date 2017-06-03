Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead of July 1
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from Monday, titled Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead of July 1. In it, 680News reports that:
There will be "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies across the country in preparation for events around Canada Day, says Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. Municipal and provincial police forces will be involved in security measures along with the RCMP, Goodale told a news conference Monday in Gatineau, Que., adding that officials would do everything possible to keep Canadians safe.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Monday
