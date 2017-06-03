Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration'...

Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead of July 1

There are 1 comment on the 680News story from Monday, titled Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead of July 1. In it, 680News reports that:

There will be "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies across the country in preparation for events around Canada Day, says Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. Municipal and provincial police forces will be involved in security measures along with the RCMP, Goodale told a news conference Monday in Gatineau, Que., adding that officials would do everything possible to keep Canadians safe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
sure as

Toronto, Canada

#1 Monday
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2017/06/03/m...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC