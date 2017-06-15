Function lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., on July...
A parliamentary committee is releasing a long-awaited report with 20 recommendations aimed at helping Canada's slumping media industry adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape. But the Conservative members of the committee have introduced a report of their own, arguing that their Liberal counterparts are living in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|11 hr
|anon
|6
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC