Former candidates for bilingualism post criticize nomination process as harmful, divisive
Embattled official languages commissioner-designate Madeleine Meilleur faces questions from critics, who say the nomination process has divided the very communities Meilleur would be asked to serve. After losing their bid to become Canada's next official languages commissioner, former candidates say the nomination process has divided official language minority communities and undermines the office of the bilingualism watchdog.
