For many, Canada 150 celebrations pal...

For many, Canada 150 celebrations pale in comparison to nostalgia of Expo 67

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The retired high school teacher complains about a disappointing economy, racial divides, and political squabbles that dominate his life in Montreal. He'd much rather reminisce about the magic of Montreal's Expo 67, the spectacular world fair that marked Canada's centennial and served as the country's global coming-out party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 13 hr Jugdish Delta House 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 15 hr omega 18
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Jun 25 Invade Canada 1
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC