Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks outrage
There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks outrage.
Clip viewed more than 200,000 times on Facebook shows four Black men pushing a float by hand, followed by an all-white chorus. A video posted about the Fete nationale parade Saturday afternoon in Montreal has outraged people as it showed a float pushed by four Black men followed by an all-white chorus that has been criticized as racist.
#1 12 hrs ago
Canadians are very racist.
