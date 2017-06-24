Float in Montreal Fete nationale para...

Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks outrage

There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks outrage. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

Clip viewed more than 200,000 times on Facebook shows four Black men pushing a float by hand, followed by an all-white chorus. A video posted about the Fete nationale parade Saturday afternoon in Montreal has outraged people as it showed a float pushed by four Black men followed by an all-white chorus that has been criticized as racist.

Invade Canada

Edison, NJ

#1 12 hrs ago
Canadians are very racist.
