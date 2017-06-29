First of closure threatened churches to shut its doors
St Philip the Apostle Church, in Burnley, was the first of eight churches in East Lancashire earmarked for closure with 11 others hanging in the balance. The closure comes as part of a major reorganisation of the Diocese of Salford after falling church attendance and fewer priests being ordained.
Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
