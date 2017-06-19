Fire aboard Boblo boat Ste. Claire not slowing progress of repair work
The Boblo boat Ste. Claire, seen here moving from its dock in Ecorse to one in River Rouge in 2015, had a fire break out inside the ship on June 19, but its owner said it was minor and will not impede ongoing repair work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC