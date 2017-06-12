Feds sign national child care deal to get $7 billion flowing to provinces
The Liberal government has signed a national child care deal with the provinces, but Quebec is staying out of the multilateral agreement. "I am very proud that we have now arrived to a successful agreement to help Canadian children and families have access to affordable, high-quality, flexible and fully inclusive child care," Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement released Monday as he signed the deal with the provinces in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|White Genocide
|4
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Sat
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC