Feds sign national child care deal to...

Feds sign national child care deal to get $7 billion flowing to provinces

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Liberal government has signed a national child care deal with the provinces, but Quebec is staying out of the multilateral agreement. "I am very proud that we have now arrived to a successful agreement to help Canadian children and families have access to affordable, high-quality, flexible and fully inclusive child care," Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement released Monday as he signed the deal with the provinces in Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun White Genocide 4
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Sat Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC