Feds sign national child care deal to get $7 billion flowing to provinces

The Liberal government has signed a national child care deal with the provinces, but Quebec is staying out of the multilateral agreement. "I am very proud that we have now arrived to a successful agreement to help Canadian children and families have access to affordable, high-quality, flexible and fully inclusive child care," Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement released Monday as he signed the deal with the provinces in Ottawa.

