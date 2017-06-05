Feds, provinces set to sign child car...

Feds, provinces set to sign child care deal that will compel provinces to expand services

Yesterday

Provinces won't be able to use federal child-care funding to subsidize their own programs under the terms of a national framework set to be unveiled in the coming days. Instead, the Trudeau government wants provinces and territories to use the money for regulated operations geared specifically for families in need - low income, indigenous, single-parent, or in under-served areas - and children under six.

Quebec, Canada

