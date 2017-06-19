Feds chip in $62,000 in support of the Centre francophone de Sault-Sainte-Marie

Marie, today is pleased to announce $2,130 from the Celebrate Canada program and $60,000 from the Community Life program in support of the Centre francophone de Sault-Sainte-Marie. Taking place from June 21 to July 1, the Celebrate Canada program will feature festivities across the country to mark National Aboriginal Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day: Fte nationale du Qubec et de la Francophonie canadienne, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

