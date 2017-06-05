Federal hiring wanes as Ottawa-Gatineau unemployment rate rises to 5.7%
A contraction in Ottawa's construction sector in May contributed to the region's unemployment rate rising for the second straight month, Statistics Canada reported Friday. Ottawa-Gatineau's unemployment rate stood at 5.7 per cent last month.
