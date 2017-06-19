Father of slain Lac-Simon officer explains why a new fund for Indigenous youth means so much
Michel Leroux says the community of Lac-Simon allowed his son to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer. It took only a few months after Thierry LeRoux died doing the job he loved, before his family and colleagues decided to continue the work he started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|7 hr
|Invade Canada
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|12 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC