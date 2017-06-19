Father of slain Lac-Simon officer exp...

Father of slain Lac-Simon officer explains why a new fund for Indigenous youth means so much

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Michel Leroux says the community of Lac-Simon allowed his son to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer. It took only a few months after Thierry LeRoux died doing the job he loved, before his family and colleagues decided to continue the work he started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... 7 hr Invade Canada 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 12 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC