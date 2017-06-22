Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to learn fate on sex charges involving girls

A judge will hand down his verdict today in the case of former ski coach Bertrand Charest, who stood trial earlier this year on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in connection with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19. Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing in St-Jerome, Que., Monday, March 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin SAINT-JEROME, Que.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.