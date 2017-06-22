Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to learn fate on sex charges involving girls
A judge will hand down his verdict today in the case of former ski coach Bertrand Charest, who stood trial earlier this year on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in connection with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19. Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing in St-Jerome, Que., Monday, March 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin SAINT-JEROME, Que.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC