Ex-customs agent sentenced to 11 years in Quebec for role in cocaine case
A former customs agent has been given an 11-year prison term for turning a blind eye to the importation of 182 kilograms of cocaine into Canada. A Quebec judge sentenced Stefanie McClelland in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu today after a jury convicted the mother of four last month.
