Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at o...

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this photo taken on June 8, 2017 in Derby, Vt., Brian and Joan Dumoulin pose on both sides of a marker showing the U.S.-Canadian border in the front yard of their home. She is in Canada, while he is in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... 7 hr Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Thu Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,674,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC