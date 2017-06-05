Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at o...

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

Waco Tribune-Herald

For sale: A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America. The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

