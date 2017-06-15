Endangered beluga whale rescued from N.B. river, returned to St. Lawrence Estuary

A beluga whale is rescued after getting stuck in the Nepisiguit River in Bathurst, N.B., on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in this handout photo. An endangered beluga whale has landed in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., and is now being transported to a nearby port on the St. Lawrence River to join a pod in its natural habitat.Rescuers managed to guide the whale into a net earlier today to remove it from a northern New Brunswick river to be transported by airplane to Quebec.

