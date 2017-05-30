Eleider Alvarez Decisions Jean Pascal To Retain Mandatory Spot
The taller, sharper Alvarez out-boxed the former WBC light heavyweight champion to win a majority decision in their 12-round, 175-pound bout at Bell Centre in Montreal. One judge, Richard DeCarufel, scored the fight even , but judges Rodolfo Ramirez and Jack Woodburn favored Alvarez's accuracy and activity during much of the fight.
