Drug trafficking bust nets 15 in nort...

Drug trafficking bust nets 15 in northern OntarioPolice seized...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Project STINTON was conducted over a six-month period by the OCEB Sudbury Unit in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police , Greater Sudbury Police Service and York Regional Police. Members from the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit , canine units, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and Biker Enforcement Unit, tactical teams from York Regional Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, RCMP and Sault Ste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 16 diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC