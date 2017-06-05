Dream on: Quebec government nixes idea of paying $1,000 to high school grads
Quebec's education minister has rejected a proposal the government offer $1,000 to each student who graduates from high school. A Quebec businessman had suggested each graduate receive a tax-free $1,000 payment from the province as an incentive to stay in school.
