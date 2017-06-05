Dead suspect's own parents also victi...

Dead suspect's own parents also victims of homicide

20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Raymond Alliman, who is at the centre of investigations by both city police and the civilian police watchdog, was shot dead in a gunfight with an officer early Saturday morning inside a ByWard Market parking garage. A homicide suspect shot dead by Ottawa police was just seven years old when both of his parents were gunned down in what was probed as a drug deal gone bad in a Montreal suburb.

