Dead suspect's own parents also victims of homicide
Raymond Alliman, who is at the centre of investigations by both city police and the civilian police watchdog, was shot dead in a gunfight with an officer early Saturday morning inside a ByWard Market parking garage. A homicide suspect shot dead by Ottawa police was just seven years old when both of his parents were gunned down in what was probed as a drug deal gone bad in a Montreal suburb.
