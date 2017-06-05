Cree Nation Grand Chief, Matthew Coon Come, not vying for re-election
After 40 years of public life, Matthew Coon Come, the Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees of Quebec, has announced via social media that he will not be seeking re-election later this summer.
