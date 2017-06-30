Couple complete 770-mile cycle challe...

Couple complete 770-mile cycle challenge through France for Cancer Research

17 hrs ago

A SOUTH Petherton couple have battled through hot weather and mechanical failures to complete a mammoth 770 mile cycle challenge across France to raise money for Cancer Research UK. David Lee, a system engineer who works for Thales, and Tracy Lee, an intensive care sister at Yeovil Hospital, originally set a target of A 2,000 for their French cycle challenge, but have already exceeded that by so far raising around A 2,500.

Quebec, Canada

