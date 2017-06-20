Convicted killer Luka Rocco Magnotta getting married: report
Luka Rocco Magnotta is pictured in Berlin in a court handout photo. A Quebec TV network is reporting that convicted murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta will be getting married this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC