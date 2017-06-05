COMMENTARY: Ottawa's lemonade stand rules a reminder of how bad Canada is for business

One year after a National Capital Commission officer shut down a lemonade stand two young sisters set up to quench the thirst of passersby, the NCC has implemented a permit program for child-run kiosks. As Ottawa kicks off its summer Sunday Bikeday series, the National Capital Commission - the federal body that regulates the touristy areas of Ottawa and Gatineau-has put out a call for young entrepreneurs.

