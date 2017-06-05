COMMENTARY: At Long Last, Canada's Blasphemy Law is Dead
In Denmark, it took the looming spectacle of a man facing trial for burning a Koran to convince that country to scrap its centuries-old blasphemy law . In Ireland, it took a police investigation into actor and comedian Stephen Fry to prompt a conversation about whether that country's blasphemy law makes any sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|16 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Fri
|WHITE DOPERS GO HOME
|3
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Thu
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC