Cannes 2017: Canada shines on Design shortlist
Canada had a strong showing on the shortlists announced in Cannes Tuesday, particularly within the Design category, picking up 18 mentions. Among the agencies recognized on that shortlist was Sid Lee Montreal, which accounts for several of the nods for its work with Fuel Transport, Sommet Place Ville-Marie and Banque Nationale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marketing.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|29 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC