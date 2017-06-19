Canadian police investigate apartment tied to Flint airport stabbing suspect
Canadian police are investigating an apartment believed to be associated with the suspect accused of the stabbing attack at Flint's Bishop Airport, according to a report . Radio-Canada reports police descended on a home in the St-Michel neighborhood in Montreal in connection to the Wednesday, June 21, attack on a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC