Canadian man brought to US to face handgun smuggling charges

Federal prosecutors say a Montreal man has been brought to the U.S. from Canada to face charges he smuggled handguns into Canada that had been hidden in a library that straddles the border between Vermont and Quebec. Prosecutors say that between July 2010 and April 2011, 40-year-old Alexis Vlachos worked with others to smuggle into Canada about 100 handguns purchased in Florida.

