Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple Leaf Ball
The first Maple Leaf Ball - a social coup for the Canadian community in London - was held in May 1953 at the Savoy Hotel. Organized by the Canadian Women's Club, the funds raised supported Canadian veterans in the UK.
