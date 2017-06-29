Canada is not about 'bricks and morta...

Canada is not about 'bricks and mortar,' PM tells critics of Canada 150 choices

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Justin Trudeau pointed Thursday to an icebreaker's voyage as a fine example of Canada 150 celebrations, but critics say he's missed the boat in terms of a lasting, bricks-and-mortar legacy from the anniversary. The prime minister clambered onto the former coast guard ship Polar Prince to talk to scientists who are collecting information on the oceans off three Canadian coasts this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 2 hr Consumer Advocate 26
News More (Jun '14) 9 hr Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Thu Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 12
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Jun 25 Invade Canada 1
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC