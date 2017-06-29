Canada is not about 'bricks and mortar,' PM tells critics of Canada 150 choices
Justin Trudeau pointed Thursday to an icebreaker's voyage as a fine example of Canada 150 celebrations, but critics say he's missed the boat in terms of a lasting, bricks-and-mortar legacy from the anniversary. The prime minister clambered onto the former coast guard ship Polar Prince to talk to scientists who are collecting information on the oceans off three Canadian coasts this summer.
