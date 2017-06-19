Canada Day 2017: What's open, what's closed in the capital
Canada's big 150th birthday party is coming up this weekend, and many local services will be closed on Canada Day. Because the statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, that will affect some services the following Monday, July 3, so take note.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|1 hr
|Sad
|4
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Sun
|Invade Canada
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC