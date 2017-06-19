Canada celebrates its sesquicentennial
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|15 hr
|Invade Canada
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|19 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
