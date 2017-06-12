Canada and U.S. remain 'quite far apa...

Canada and U.S. remain 'quite far apart' on softwood lumber, Freeland says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal of Commerce

Canada and the United States remain "quite far apart" on negotiating a softwood lumber settlement, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, suggesting that any hopes for a swift resolution may be dashed. Freeland offered the blunt assessment before meeting members of Quebec's forestry sector, who for nearly two months have been charged duties for shipping softwood south of the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun White Genocide 4
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC