Bombardier Transportation cutting up ...

Bombardier Transportation cutting up to 2,200 railway jobs in Germany

12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Bombardier's railway division said Thursday it is eliminating up to 2,200 jobs in Germany by 2020, representing nearly a quarter of its workforce in the country. The move is part of restructuring plans announced last fall to eliminate 7,500 transportation and aerospace jobs around the world.

Quebec, Canada

