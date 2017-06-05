Bloc Quebecois leader apologizes to M...

Bloc Quebecois leader apologizes to MP over her ex-chief of staff's conduct

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs emerged from crisis talks with their leader to show a united front Thursday - a day after seven of them warned her she had to regain their confidence. "Today is a day that has made us stronger in our will to work together and to help advance the Bloc Quebecois and Quebec independence," said Martine Ouellet.

Quebec, Canada

